Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156,792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.37% of Lakeland Industries worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAKE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAKE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

