Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 456.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $118.60 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

