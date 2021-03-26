Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.86 Million Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 308,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

