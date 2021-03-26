Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.