Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Domo worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Domo by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

