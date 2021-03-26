Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.16 Million Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

