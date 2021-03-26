Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Pretium Resources worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. TheStreet cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

