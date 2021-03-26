Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.