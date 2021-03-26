Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.27 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Otter Tail worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

