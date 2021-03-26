Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after acquiring an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

