Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of International Bancshares worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.