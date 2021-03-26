Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.79% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

