Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Vroom worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 87.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $13,002,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,233 shares of company stock valued at $54,417,468 over the last 90 days.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.