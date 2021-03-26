Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Overstock.com worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 295,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

