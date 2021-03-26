Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34.

