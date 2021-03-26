Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of SITE Centers worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.27 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

