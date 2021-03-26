Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.76% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

