Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 135,335 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

TPH opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.