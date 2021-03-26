Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,633 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.