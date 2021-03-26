Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 35,006 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.