Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 39,366 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.66 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

