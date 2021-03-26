Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,429 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Kennametal worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.