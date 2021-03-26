Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.14 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

