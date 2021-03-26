Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Xencor worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

