Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.00% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the third quarter worth $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

