Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Navistar International worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,672,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,942,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,766,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

