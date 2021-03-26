Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,411 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 1,176,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Honda Motor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.