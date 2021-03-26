Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,075 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $13.21 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.