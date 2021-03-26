Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,560 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $48.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.