Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,147 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Independent Bank worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.