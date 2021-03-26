Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $103.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

