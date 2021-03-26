Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. 235,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

