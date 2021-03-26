Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 81,335 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

TSE WEF traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 799,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,654. The stock has a market cap of C$690.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.