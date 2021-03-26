WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One WHALE token can now be bought for about $25.13 or 0.00047439 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $131.68 million and $1.98 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

