Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $223.29

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $223.29 and last traded at $223.16, with a volume of 19232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

