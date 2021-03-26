Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 7,144 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05.

WLDN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

