Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 1,167 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLDN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

