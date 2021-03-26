William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Ross Stores stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,557 shares of company stock worth $24,504,041. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

