WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

DGRE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 17,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,262. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

