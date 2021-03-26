WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 60,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 904,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

