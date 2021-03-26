Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Short Interest Up 11,100.0% in March

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WIZP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 69,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,010. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Wize Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

