Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 24.7% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $716,459.22 and approximately $94,139.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

