World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,668 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

