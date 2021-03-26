Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 6,420.0% in March

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 6,420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of WYGPY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.87. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124. Worley has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

