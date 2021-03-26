Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.58 million and $3,167.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

