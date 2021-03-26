Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.53 billion and approximately $119.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $54,596.14 or 0.99852081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001408 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 138,004 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

