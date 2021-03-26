Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $524.39 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $524.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $254.46 or 0.00465867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00215464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00816900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00076110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,173,055 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

