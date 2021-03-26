Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings Sells 3,015 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

