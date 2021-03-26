X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $41,525.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 943,691.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003849 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,463,057,776 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.