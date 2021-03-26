Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.98

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.98 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 148,346 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.98. The stock has a market cap of £109.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

